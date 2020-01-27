Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.53 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMPH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,990 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $80,079.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $156,961.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,118.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,195 shares of company stock worth $736,546 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMPH stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.