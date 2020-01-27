Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Analysts predict that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Diplomat Pharmacy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.22). Diplomat Pharmacy reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 235.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will report full-year earnings of ($4.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($4.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diplomat Pharmacy.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.15). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair raised shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diplomat Pharmacy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 184.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 138.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 17.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diplomat Pharmacy stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.00. 715,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $14.53.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

