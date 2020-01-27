Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.27 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) will announce sales of $172.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.70 million. Inovalon reported sales of $136.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year sales of $641.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $642.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $706.49 million, with estimates ranging from $703.00 million to $715.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.92 million. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. Inovalon’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Inovalon in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 3,748.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 33.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $20.10. 13,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,780. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -335.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

