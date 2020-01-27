Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) to announce ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.37). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 143.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KALV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

In other Kalvista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $92,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,010 shares of company stock valued at $170,720. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,919.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $467,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KALV stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $304.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $34.92.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

