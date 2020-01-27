Zacks: Brokerages Expect Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) will report ($0.76) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.09). Radius Health posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.88). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 98.22% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. The company had revenue of $46.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann dropped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,881,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,278,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 329,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 47.8% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 61,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 48.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 51,692 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 10.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 318,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $870.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

