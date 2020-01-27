Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s products include Ooma Office for small businesses, Business Promoter, Ooma Telo for home, Ooma end-point devices, Ooma Premier Service for Telo, Talkatone Application as well as caller identification, call-waiting and voice mail services. Ooma, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Get Ooma alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Ooma from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of Ooma in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.90.

Ooma stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $275.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.93. Ooma has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $16.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.22. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 48.71% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $83,111.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,006 shares in the company, valued at $419,483.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $64,889.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,582 shares of company stock valued at $181,476 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Ooma by 28.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ooma by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,650,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,527 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ooma by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 732,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 223,850 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.