Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on QIWI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qiwi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qiwi in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Qiwi in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Qiwi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Qiwi presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ QIWI opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.98. Qiwi has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $25.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Qiwi had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 23.70%. Qiwi’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Qiwi will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Qiwi by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 295,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 46,380 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Qiwi by 311.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiwi by 448.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 395,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 323,714 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qiwi by 164.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 491,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 305,475 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Qiwi by 15.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

