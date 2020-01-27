Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Fastly alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fastly from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.36.

FSLY opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. Fastly has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,173.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $153,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,078.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 761,653 shares of company stock worth $16,254,416.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.