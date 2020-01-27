Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.10 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.87.

NYSE:LADR opened at $18.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.98. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 77.18, a current ratio of 77.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.31 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 22.51%. Ladder Capital’s revenue was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 798.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

