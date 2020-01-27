Zacks Investment Research Lowers Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national and regional name brands. The Company operates 404 stores in 33 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival is committed to earning the highest level of respect of their customers, shareholders, communities and employees. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCVL. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $527.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $274.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $59,875.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,553,000 after purchasing an additional 120,168 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 67,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

