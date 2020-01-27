Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Repay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Repay in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $16.58 on Thursday. Repay has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $653.75 million, a PE ratio of -63.77 and a beta of -0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,272,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

