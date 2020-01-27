Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $332.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ServiceNow is benefiting from growing adoption of wide range of application-based products by public and big private companies. Robust pipeline and improvement in bookings hold promise. As businesses, government agencies, among others, “cloudify” their infrastructure, ServiceNow platform is well poised to gain adoption. Additionally, the company continues to witness traction from Fortune 500 companies. Further, the company’s expanding global presence, strong partnerships and strategic buyouts are expected to aid financial performance. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, increasing expenses on product development and expanding international presence is likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.”

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of ServiceNow from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $303.82.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $309.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.55. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $184.01 and a 1-year high of $318.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,718.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $368,218.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total transaction of $38,141.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 10.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,678,000 after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 93,102.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,407,000 after purchasing an additional 839,780 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $200,568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,017,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 472,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,347,000 after purchasing an additional 23,666 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.