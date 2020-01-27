Zacks: P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $60.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.36 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given P.A.M. Transportation Services an industry rank of 241 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTSI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 24.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTSI traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52-week low of $41.82 and a 52-week high of $71.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.51.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

