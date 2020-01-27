Zacks: P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $60.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.36 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given P.A.M. Transportation Services an industry rank of 241 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several research firms have issued reports on PTSI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.
NASDAQ:PTSI traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52-week low of $41.82 and a 52-week high of $71.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.51.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.
