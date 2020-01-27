Zacks: Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $110.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.54 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Taro Pharmaceutical Industries an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.
NYSE:TARO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,886. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $109.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.51.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.26). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $160.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
