Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. Zscaler reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zscaler from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

ZS traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $57.80. 2,321,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,920. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.67 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $46,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,399.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,854 shares of company stock valued at $7,591,371. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

