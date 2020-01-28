$0.28 EPS Expected for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Varex Imaging reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VREX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $30.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,955. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $419,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

