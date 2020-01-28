$0.34 EPS Expected for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) to announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.39. Tripadvisor reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.39 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRIP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Tripadvisor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $363,821,000 after acquiring an additional 297,123 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 15.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,656,099 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $122,951,000 after acquiring an additional 347,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,387,479 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $64,227,000 after buying an additional 51,079 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 2,447.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,632 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after buying an additional 1,297,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 137.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169,431 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,133,000 after buying an additional 677,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

TRIP stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,489. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $60.90.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

