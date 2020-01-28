$0.40 EPS Expected for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Five analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.55. Workday posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim set a $235.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.67.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $37,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $48,387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 19,929.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 547,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,658,000 after purchasing an additional 545,263 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 889,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,095,000 after purchasing an additional 315,764 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,215,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 15,837.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 258,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 256,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,630,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,016. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.60 and a 200-day moving average of $178.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Workday has a 12-month low of $151.06 and a 12-month high of $226.83.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.