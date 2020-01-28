$0.44 EPS Expected for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.38. Clean Harbors reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLH. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $99,452.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $83,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,485.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,136 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

CLH traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $85.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,883. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.62. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.89.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

