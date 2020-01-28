$0.66 EPS Expected for Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Triumph Group posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $772.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.39 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

TGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 380.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter.

Triumph Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.39. 11,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,574. Triumph Group has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

