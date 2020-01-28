0xcert Market Capitalization Hits $380,321.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, 0xcert has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $380,321.00 and approximately $96,627.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.88 or 0.05599858 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00026217 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00127799 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017521 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002714 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00033020 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002699 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

