$1.72 EPS Expected for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) will post $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Iqvia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $1.75. Iqvia posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Iqvia will report full-year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iqvia.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Iqvia in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.10.

Shares of IQV traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.33. The stock had a trading volume of 486,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,890. Iqvia has a fifty-two week low of $123.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.13. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 130.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.60.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $3,866,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 2,291.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Iqvia by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,161,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,138 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Iqvia by 2,298.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,607,000 after purchasing an additional 592,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Iqvia by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,237,000 after acquiring an additional 559,040 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

