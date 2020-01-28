1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

FLWS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Noble Financial set a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

FLWS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 714,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,440. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $967.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $187.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $40,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $69,826.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,052,000 after purchasing an additional 287,913 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 21.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 25,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

