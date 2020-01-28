$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will post sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $5.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.54.

EA traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $112.52. The company had a trading volume of 168,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,357. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.70. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $114.13.

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $2,099,174.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,413.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $48,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,373 shares of company stock worth $9,925,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

