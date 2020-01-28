$1.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97. Check Point Software Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. First Analysis cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.50.

CHKP traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.77. The company had a trading volume of 941,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,594. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $105.13 and a one year high of $132.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

