1,007,458 Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Bought by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,007,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,796,000. eHealth comprises 6.3% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in eHealth by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,952,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,213,000 after purchasing an additional 29,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,490,000 after buying an additional 127,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of eHealth by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,796,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at about $32,592,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter worth about $32,441,000.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.20.

Shares of EHTH traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.77. The stock had a trading volume of 35,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average is $86.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.51 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $104,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $10,121,446.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,545,004. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

