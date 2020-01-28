127,461 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 127,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,000. HP comprises approximately 1.1% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $1,085,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 273,164 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 189,978 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 70,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1,304.4% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 109,712 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 139,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,872. HP Inc. has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $24.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. HP’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Argus cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.