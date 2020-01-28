13,257 Shares in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,341,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000,000 after buying an additional 1,650,391 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,577,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 539.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 230,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,056,000 after buying an additional 194,178 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,500,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,995,000 after buying an additional 166,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Knight Equity cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

BKI stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. Black Knight Inc has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $66.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.51.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.16 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 17,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $1,022,498.75. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.