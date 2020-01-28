15,000 Shares in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Purchased by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Chimerix by 70.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 53,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chimerix by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 25,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chimerix by 35.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,956,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 514,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chimerix by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,386,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after acquiring an additional 169,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chimerix by 289.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 18,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

CMRX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,662. Chimerix Inc has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $117.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 1,162.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Chimerix Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael T. Andriole bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 117,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,088.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $259,600 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

Chimerix Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

