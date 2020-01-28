15,000 Shares in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InVitae by 1,110.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in InVitae by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in InVitae in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in InVitae in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVTA opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. InVitae Corp has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.90% and a negative net margin of 99.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other InVitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $66,138.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,788 shares of company stock worth $101,358 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. InVitae currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

