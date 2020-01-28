1,571 Shares in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,261,000.

NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.68. 2,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,260. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $141.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.31.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

