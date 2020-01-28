$179.76 Million in Sales Expected for GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) will post sales of $179.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.85 million. GasLog posted sales of $188.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year sales of $648.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $641.01 million to $664.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $765.26 million, with estimates ranging from $749.95 million to $773.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). GasLog had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of GLOG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. GasLog has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $547.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in GasLog during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

