$2.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.34. Discover Financial Services posted earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $9.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.03 to $9.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $10.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 309,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Barings LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,545,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $65.81 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.