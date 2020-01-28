200 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Booking by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG opened at $1,908.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,640.54 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,025.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,964.79.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $37.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,127.63.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

