2,125 Shares in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $13,455,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 23,951 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 281.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

Shares of GXC stock opened at $97.36 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $108.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.71.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.8318 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P China ETF Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.