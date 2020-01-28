$263.94 Million in Sales Expected for Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) to announce $263.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $261.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $267.00 million. Funko reported sales of $233.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $845.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $842.90 million to $848.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $941.12 million, with estimates ranging from $908.30 million to $953.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Funko in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped coverage on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

In other Funko news, Director Charles D. Denson acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,416. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Funko by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter worth about $469,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Funko by 2,990.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Funko stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 437,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,489. The company has a market cap of $754.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

