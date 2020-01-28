26,669 Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Bought by Sunesis Advisors LLC

Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at $49,724,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,299,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,407,000 after purchasing an additional 844,656 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,522,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after purchasing an additional 723,778 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,959,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $787,655,000 after purchasing an additional 596,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,899,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 421,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of PAA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 119,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

