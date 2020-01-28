$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) to announce $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mylan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the highest is $3.28 billion. Mylan posted sales of $3.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mylan will report full-year sales of $11.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mylan.

Get Mylan alerts:

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYL. Leerink Swann cut shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra upgraded shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

MYL stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.16. 7,016,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,592,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. Mylan has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $32.23.

In related news, insider Goulds Bruce 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mylan by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,143,000 after buying an additional 547,356 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan in the second quarter valued at about $4,064,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Mylan by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Mylan by 91.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,089,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,325,000 after acquiring an additional 996,732 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mylan (MYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.