$370.91 Million in Sales Expected for Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) will report sales of $370.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaiser Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $373.81 million. Kaiser Aluminum reported sales of $389.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kaiser Aluminum.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

NASDAQ:KALU traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.94. 13,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,707. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.61. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 41.42%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, EVP John Malcolm Donnan sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $412,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $1,264,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,206,150. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 255.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.