3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Position Boosted by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 1.3% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after buying an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,158,000 after buying an additional 129,781 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,328,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,309,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,110,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,594,000 after buying an additional 43,912 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

MMM traded down $9.55 on Tuesday, hitting $166.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,708,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,072. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.89. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

