4,274 Shares in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 563.4% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,809,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,809,000 after buying an additional 2,386,169 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,232,000 after buying an additional 707,906 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,519,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,845,000 after acquiring an additional 486,380 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Yum China by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 631,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after acquiring an additional 407,063 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $34.89 and a 12 month high of $50.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

