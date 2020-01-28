4,750 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $17.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

