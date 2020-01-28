48,013 Shares in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Acquired by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 48,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $40.13. 46,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,483. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.80. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.49. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $61.77.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.55.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

