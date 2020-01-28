5,000 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Karani Asset Management LLC

Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,744,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,859 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 61.6% in the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 3,054,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $137,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,071 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $44.22. 5,801,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,910,556. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.65. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.