$518.26 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will report sales of $518.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $515.51 million to $521.00 million. Belden posted sales of $655.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Belden.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $620.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.68 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDC. Longbow Research upgraded Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut Belden to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Cross Research cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Belden by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Belden by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

BDC stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.99. 247,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.37. Belden has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $64.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.