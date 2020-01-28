$685.04 Million in Sales Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will announce sales of $685.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $679.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $690.28 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $652.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Equity Residential.

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.16.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at $556,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $267,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $1,170,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 402,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 108,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

EQR traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $82.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,025. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.43. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.40. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $70.38 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.85%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

