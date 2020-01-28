8,421 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,309,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $4,021,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $6,447,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $5,417,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $601,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

TFC stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.10. 248,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

