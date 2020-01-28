888 Holdings Public (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Shares Down 14.6%

888 Holdings Public Limited (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) shares dropped 14.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82, approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99.

About 888 Holdings Public (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

