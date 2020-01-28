9F (NYSE:JFU) Shares Up 6.4%

9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU) shot up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.11, 139,014 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 416% from the average session volume of 26,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on 9F in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.62 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46.

9F (NYSE:JFU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 9F stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

About 9F (NYSE:JFU)

9F Inc operates an online consumer finance platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital financial accounts; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

