A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.127-3.157 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $728.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.61 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.87.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

